Pedidose Study aims to speed up EMS' children's seizure response

The study aims to help first responders with seizures in children.
The study aims to help first responders with seizures in children.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A nationwide study is looking to streamline EMS’ response to kids having seizures and the University of Arizona is leading the charge. It’s called the PediDOSE Study.

“We train our paramedics to go out and care for children who have a seizure and give a medicine called midazolam or versed to stop that seizure as soon as possible,” said Dr. Josh Gaither, Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Arizona.

When first responders initially arrive to the scene of a child seizing, they have to measure out the dosage for these medications, which can cost precious time.

“For children, I have to measure them and calculate out the correct dose of that Versed.,” said Dr. Gaither. “Obviously that’s a hard thing to do at two in the afternoon, much less two in the morning.”

This study is looking to standardize those doses, making the response much quicker.

“If you’re a two year old, you get a standard dose. If you’re a four year old, you get a standard dose.”

Doctors also believe the medications will be more effective and less errors will be made at the initial response. It’s all meant to stop seizures before patients get to the hospital and that’s where a majority of the study will happen using a headband.

“It’s a really good tool,” said Dr. Gaither. “It really does help us determine if we need to repeat doses of that seizure medicine to get the seizure under control.”

This study is centered around kids and follows a study recently done on dosages for adults.

The Rampart Study showed that the standardized dosing was much more effective and safer in adults at controlling seizures,” said Dr. Gaither. “So now we have to do the same thing with kids.”

The study has been ongoing for a little more than a year now with several local organizations contributing. They include Banner University Medical Center, North West Fire District, and Tucson Fire Department.

You can learn more about the study here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

