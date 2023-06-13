Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple...
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple items without paying during the incident at AJ's Fine Foods on Jan. 10.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a January theft.

The incident happened at AJ’s Fine Foods, 2805 E. Skyline Drive just after 10 p.m. Jan. 10.

Surveillance video shows two women taking multiple items without paying, according to PCSD. The stolen items are worth more than $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-351-4900 or 88-CRIME to sumbit an anonymous tip. You can also do so at 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Crowder admitted to killing Jamarr Jones, 34, and Avointae T. Sices, 13, in Tucson in...
Tucson man pleads guilty to double homicide, will spend rest of life in mental facility
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when.
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when
They each face 16 charges for attempting to shoot a middle school student in the head.
3 teenagers accused of trying to kill a student aboard a school bus

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families
A 16-year-old passenger died after being ejected from an off-highway vehicle that struck and...
Teen killed in OHV crash west of Sahuarita
Eric Ridenour has been accused of setting fire to two churches in Douglas, Arizona, on May 22,...
Documents: Douglas arson suspect has violent history, doesn’t like women or gays in leadership roles at churches
Lightning strikes near downtown Tucson.
Danger in desert strikes during the monsoon
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose