Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a January theft.

The incident happened at AJ’s Fine Foods, 2805 E. Skyline Drive just after 10 p.m. Jan. 10.

Surveillance video shows two women taking multiple items without paying, according to PCSD. The stolen items are worth more than $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-351-4900 or 88-CRIME to sumbit an anonymous tip. You can also do so at 88CRIME.org.

