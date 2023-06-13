Advertise
Three, consecutive life sentences for man who killed his estranged wife and her two sons

John Edwards James shot Willona White and her sons Jaiden White and Talmadge Holmes, Jr.
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three consecutive, natural life sentences were handed to a man convicted of killing his estranged wife and her two teenage sons.

John Edwards James was convicted in May of murdering the three at the end of June 2021 by shooting each numerous times. During his sentencing on June 12, James said he was convicted for who he is, not what he did, but the judge pointed out that the jury made a decision on three heinous shootings.

“The memory of three hearses lined up outside the church and the boys having to wear hats because Mr. James shot their skulls to pieces will forever be with us,” wrote Talmadge Holmes stepmother, Autumn Holmes, in a letter from out-of-state. A victim advocate read her letter, a letter from Talmadge’s father, Talmadge Cardell Holmes, Sr., and a member of the White family.

“I didn’t do this. I’m being convicted for who I am. I’ve been convicted for having things. I’m being convicted for having to defend myself because I couldn’t find lawyers to defend me,” James said to Judge D. Douglas Metcalf at the sentencing.

James asked for another trial and said that DNA evidence that could have helped exonerate him was buried in the information that he was given. Judge Metcalf pointed out that James opted to defend himself, and the prosecution said the DNA that James was referring to was not in any significant amount to change the case.

James, 47, shot his estranged wife, 44-year-old Willona White, 14-year-old Jaiden White, and 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes, Jr., while James was out on a $5000 bond for a domestic violence case against him with White.

But Joseph Ricks, a prosecutor on the case, said afterward that judges face a lot of factors in decisions for when to allow bond and for what amount.

“Judges, especially in that initial appearance, are trying to do the best they can with the information they have,” Ricks said.

Judge Metcalf advised James to use an attorney if he appeals the conviction, which James said that he plans to do.

