Three suspects facing child sex crimes in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children agencies arrested three separate individuals for child sex crimes in Sierra Vista.

Homeland Security special agents arrested 59-year-old David Charron, of Tucson, on Tuesday, June 6.

Charron was arrested after a month-long investigation by HSI involving individuals soliciting minors for sex online.

The investigation was initiated in early May 2023 after Charron allegedly made contact with who he believed to be a 14-year-old Sierra Vista resident. Charron made plans to meet the teen for sex at a local hotel.

He was arrested at the location and evidence of the crime was retrieved from his vehicle, authorities said. He was processed at the Sierra Vista Police Department and taken to the Federal Correctional Facilities in Florence.

Charron remains in custody on the federal charge of sexual exploitation of children.

HSI special agents and Sierra Vista Police Department detectives arrested 51-year-old Norbert Felix, of Sierra Vista, after a search warrant was served at his home on Thursday, June 8.

In early April 2023, the SVPD received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertip from the AZ ICAC regarding a Sierra Vista resident who had transferred child sexual abuse material onto a cloud storage platform. Several search warrants led investigators to Felix’s home.

Felix was arrested without incident and was booked into the Cochise County jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of minors. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

HSI Special Agents and SVPD detectives then arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Shiffler, of Georgia, near Veterans Memorial Park without incident on Saturday, June 10.

A Sierra Vista resident made a complaint that a Sierra Vista teen was being solicited through an online gaming app to forward illicit images of themselves to several individuals on April 4, 2022.

Over the next year, detectives gathered evidence of the individuals, serving several subpoenas and search warrants to online social media platforms and banking establishments.

Detectives obtained evidence detailing a 24-month online relationship between the juvenile and Shiffler involving the production of child sexual abuse material for money and online purchases.

The investigation culminated when Shiffler traveled to Sierra Vista to engage in sexual intercourse with the juvenile at a local hotel. A search warrant was conducted at the hotel and evidence of the planned encounter was found.

Shiffler was booked into the Cochise County jail on state charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring of a minor, luring of a minor, and involving a minor in a drug offense.

“These apprehensions were the result of great coordination and teamwork with our federal partners in law enforcement to proactively identify offenders and take them into custody,” SVPD Deputy Chief Chris Hiser said.

“Once again, HSI’s alliance with the Sierra Vista Police Department has proven to be a powerful partnership protecting the most vulnerable in our community,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Arizona. “HSI is committed to ensuring these alleged perpetrators are removed from the streets of our communities and unable to commit unspeakable acts.”

Anyone with information regarding internet crimes against children can use the HSI hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE to report suspicious activity. Residents with information about this type of criminal activity are asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.

