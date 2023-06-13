Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center

FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARANSAS, Texas (Gray News) – A young girl drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, according to the Aransas Police Department.

She was from out of town and was swimming in one of the pools at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center with her family.

Witnesses said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive.

Emergency first responders continued CPR and other life-saving efforts while on the way to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

“From us here and part of the Aransas Pass City and public safety family, the girl and her family, along with the lifeguards and those first responders involved, remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Eric Blanchard said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide the child’s exact age but said she was younger than 10 years old.

The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center has a splash pad and water park area, in addition to a swimming pool with diving boards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
John Edwards James
Tucson man gets life in prison for executing estranged wife, her teen children
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am...
Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures