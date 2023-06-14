Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen

Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, were arrested and booked on one count each of injuring public records.(Source: Gray News)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:21 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say a mother and daughter from Louisiana were arrested after allegedly scheming for the 28-year-old daughter to attend high school, claiming to be 17 and using false identification.

WVUE reports the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office made the arrests Tuesday. Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado, 46, and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, were booked on one count each of injuring public records.

The investigation began after detectives were notified May 29 by St. Charles Parish Public Schools officials of their suspicion that an adult was posing as a student at Hahnville High School in Boutte during the 2022-23 school year.

School administrators “began an internal investigation and later notified the sheriff’s office of their findings,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects after they say investigation determined Serrano-Alvarado had enrolled her daughter in the school using “a fraudulent passport and birth certificate.”

The sheriff’s office did not say how long Gutierrez-Serrano allegedly attended the school, nor explain a motive for the ruse.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Allan Tabora of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple...
Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects
The 13 undocumented immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.
17-year-old girl facing human smuggling charges
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
The victim hasn't been identified.
Body found in desert area near Lost Dutchman State Park
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Federal Reserve is likely to skip a rate hike at pivotal meeting Wednesday, yet signal more to come
Two Detroit-area mothers say their children found box cutters in their McDonald's Happy Meals.
Moms report finding box cutters in McDonald’s Happy Meals in Detroit area
Moms want answers after their kids allegedly found box cutters in Happy Meals
Federal Reserve: Experts expect no interest rate hike for June