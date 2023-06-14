Advertise
3 teenagers accused of trying to kill a student aboard a school bus

They each face 16 charges for attempting to shoot a middle school student in the head. (Source: WUSA/PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY POLICE/CNN)
By WUSA staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WUSA) - In Maryland, three teenagers are being charged as adults for an alleged murder plot on a school bus.

They each face 16 charges for attempting to shoot a middle school student in the head.

The state attorney said these charges should serve as a warning to others.

“We are not playing. This is not a game,” said Aisha Braveboy, Prince George’s County state’s attorney.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Braveboy announced the indictments of three teens.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old are all charged as adults with 16 charges, including attempted murder.

“The reason why they’re charged as adults is because they’re charged with offenses that carry life sentences. I’m putting my foot down. This office is standing firm and strong against crime committed by anyone regardless of age,” Braveboy said.

The three are accused of boarding a Prince George’s County school bus in May and attacking a 14-year-old.

Investigators said one of the teens tried to shoot the boy as the other two held him down before they all beat him and then took off.

“There was not one pull, two pulls of the trigger, three,” Braveboy said. “There was clear intent there. Everyone knew it, so everyone is being held accountable.”

A fourth teen, a 14-year-old girl who’s accused of arranging the whole thing, has not been indicted yet, but according to Braveboy, she is also being charged as an adult.

“Even if you don’t have the gun, you can be charged, too,” Braveboy said.

She said the indictments should come as a warning.

“Parents, talk to your children. Figure out where they are, who their friends are, what they’re doing with their time. If they end up on my desk, I’m going to do my job,” Braveboy said.

Prosecutors are still looking for anyone who may have helped one of the teens avoid capture for 29 days.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother said she’s happy progress is being made in the case.

She is raising money on GoFundMe to relocate her son for his safety.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

