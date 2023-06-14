Advertise
Armory Park receives community feedback

Residents asking for playgrounds, dog park and community garden
By Katherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson just closed the initial survey of what residents want to see renovated and changed within Armory Park.

This is all due to Proposition 407 that was approved in 2018. It dedicates $225 million in accumulated taxpayer money to improve park features through 2028.

$1.5 million will be dedicated specifically to Armory Park. Many say they want a shaded playground with the park being so close to the Children’s Museum.

“I mean, it’s in front of the Children’s Museum so you would kind of figure that there would be a playground so after there they’d come here and just play around,” part-time nanny Itzel said.

Tucson leaders say this part of the development is about asking community members what they want and trying to make it possible.

“People have the opportunity to go and visit the children’s museum, go outside the children’s museum on the north partial, and do the shaded playgrounds, put maybe a dog park over next to the senior center. I’m just picking this out of the air because that’s exactly the conversation that we’re having right now,” Vice President for Ward 6 Steve Kozachik said.

Along with playgrounds, the survey revealed about 70% of people want more seating and many would like to see a dog park or community garden.

People also shared they would like the city to address homeless people in the park.

Surveys will be running throughout the summer regarding multiple different parks around Tucson. You can find more information here.

