TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Golder Ranch Fire and Northwest Fire crews controlled a small commercial structure fire off the I-10 frontage road south of Twin Peaks on June 14.

Authorities said there were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.