Fire districts across southern Arizona working to train more babysitters

By Jack Cooper
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Families around southern Arizona are working to find better childcare options. It’s one of the reasons why many groups are working to train more babysitters.

It comes as the cost of childcare across the country is skyrocketing.

These are the weekly costs according to care.com.

The cost for a nanny is more than $700, daycare is nearing $300, family care centers are more than $200 and the cost for a weekend babysitter is almost $200.

All of these costs are up significantly compared to ten years ago.

That’s why fire districts across town, like Drexel Heights are holding babysitter training.

Teens learn how to do things like CPR, first aid, poison prevention, and how to use a fire extinguisher. They also learn how to create and write a resume.

Almost 70% of people spend more than 20% of their income on just childcare every year. Which is why the goal of these classes is to get more qualified babysitters out the door, so costs won’t be as high for families who are struggling.

“We highly recommend that the training is done because it’s not just good for babysitting but good for a wide range of things, whether it’s [an emergency] in your home, in your own family, outside of your family, it’s always going to be an asset,” ire prevention specialist with the Drexel Heights Fire District Annette Kelly said.

Classes for Drexel Heights have wrapped up, but there are other departments who are holding them such as Northwest Fire.

Classes are also being offered by the Red Cross and other organizations across town.

