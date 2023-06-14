FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Triple digits return to the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a very pleasant first half of June, temperatures are on the rise with triple digits knocking on our door! Highs will flirt with the 100° mark through the rest of the workweek, with the hottest temperatures arriving for Father’s Day (sorry, Dads!). Skies stay dry heading into Monsoon with afternoon breeziness each day.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103.°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.