FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Triple digits on the way

13 News Tuesday 5 p.m. weekdays - Mark
By Mark Murray
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Unfortunately, these nice below average temperatures won’t last long. Tomorrow’s temperatures are expected to heat up into the high 90s, with spots possibly getting into the triple digits. We continue to see triple digits from thereon through early next week. The warmest day of the next 7 days looks to be on Father’s Day with it getting up into the low-to-mid 100s. Accompanying the hotter temps, afternoon/evening winds will pick up into the weekend. There are no chances for rain in the near future, with the start of Monsoon Season on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the high 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 100.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 100s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 100s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid 100s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 100s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a highs in the low 100s°. Breezy.

