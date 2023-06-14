A growing threat of wildfire pollution

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The sepia skies hovering over the northeastern U.S. has 13 News Fact Finders looking into the health threats from wildfire pollution. It turns out, we’re not the only ones.

“We’ve been seeing a significant change in wildfire behavior, there used to be wildfire seasons and now it’s just kind of year round,” said Natalie Shepp, Senior Program Manager at Pima County Department of Environmental Quality. “The magnitude we’re seeing as far as size and intensity is definitely much worse.”

A new study out of Stanford shows about 60% of the smoke impact is experienced by those living outside of the state burning, while 87% is experienced by those living outside the county of the original fire. In other words, wildfire smoke is not just a danger when you’re close to a fire.

We’re not only seeing more wildfires year round, but they’re burning bigger and burning hotter. That means lots of heavy particles of plastic, rubber, metal, and toxic substances travelling with the wind into other states and countries.

”We definitely get smoke from out of state and I think we can expect that we’re going to have to continue dealing with that and so how do we do that? We teach people to understand what’s going on in the air day to day, because it changes so much,” Shepp told us. You can always check the county’s current air quality on the online monitor.

Particulate pollution, which is much of what we get from wildfires, has a more devastating impact on life expectancy than smoking, according to the Air Quality Life Index. We now know that those particulates can get into our bloodstream - so we’re no longer talking about issues only for folks with pre-existing heart and respiratory trouble, but immediate and long-term health impacts.

You can watch more of Brooke Wagner’s interview with Natalie Shepp, Senior Program Manager at Pima County Department of Environmental Quality by going to this link: https://www.kold.com/2023/06/14/web-extra-growing-threat-wildfire-pollution/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.