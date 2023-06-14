Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘I took one for the team’: Video shows sportscasting legend bonked by foul ball

Broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball Saturday. (CNN/"Seinfeld”/Sony Television/"Golden Girls"/Touchstone Television/WFAN Sports Radio/Getty Images/Timex/Mr. Beast/@suzynwaldman)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Even the broadcasting booth isn’t safe from foul balls.

Yankees broadcasting legend John Sterling was bonked on the head while doing live play-by-play for a game Saturday.

He still managed his signature line – “Theeeeeee Yankees win!” – just moments after Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner smacked a foul ball that hit Sterling on the noggin.

“So, I took one for the team,” Sterling said. “I am OK, just a glancing blow.”

Fans praised the 84-year-old, with one tweeting: “Bro is more durable than our players.”

Another fan tweeted: “I’m very impressed how he used no swear words.”

Sterling’s broadcasting partner later took the ball down to the Red Sox clubhouse. It came back adorned with a Band-Aid that matched the one Sterling wore, and an inscription from the batter saying: “To John, no matter where you sit at a ballgame, you’re never safe.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple...
Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects
The 13 undocumented immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.
17-year-old girl facing human smuggling charges
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
The victim hasn't been identified.
Body found in desert area near Lost Dutchman State Park
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
Federal Reserve makes latest decision on interest rates
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
WATCH: Officials rescue raccoon stuck at top of highway light pole
A person views the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, Tuesday, June 13,...
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95