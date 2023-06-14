Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South

Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.(BRADLEY BEDWELL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Damaging winds and possible tornadoes toppled trees, damaged buildings and blew cars off a highway Wednesday as powerful storms crossed the South from Texas to Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings, mainly in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, and cautioned that gusts of hurricane-force winds exceeding 90 mph (145 kph) were possible in parts of northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi. Some areas also were pelted with large hail.

In Alabama, the Eufaula Police Department said confirmed tornado damage was reported in the city near the Georgia state line. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs told WSFA-TV that no injuries were immediately reported, but the storm collapsed a wall of a building and downed 30 or 40 trees.

Local news outlets showed viewer-submitted video of a tornado rumbling through nearby Henry County, Alabama, and of roof damage in the area.

In southwest Georgia, officials were reporting downed trees and snapped power lines, said Richard Martin, emergency management director for rural Calhoun County. Connie Hobbs, the elected commission chairman for neighboring Baker County, said hail stones up to golf-ball size had fallen in her yard.

Sheriff Larry Rowe of Cass County in eastern Texas told KYTX-TV that some vehicles were blown off a highway Wednesday afternoon as the county was under a tornado warning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple...
Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
New details released following Tucson mobile home fire
The 13 undocumented immigrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.
17-year-old girl facing human smuggling charges
The victim hasn't been identified.
Body found in desert area near Lost Dutchman State Park
Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children agencies arrested three separate individuals for child...
Three suspects facing child sex crimes in Sierra Vista

Latest News

As part of the Wag Brigade, Duke will get to make passenger travel more enjoyable by wearing a...
14-year-old rescue cat becomes first feline to join airport program for therapy animals
Storm clouds darken the skies above the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
Wildfire burns at least 100 acres in Tombstone
UPDATE: Crews make progress fighting Tombstone wildfire
K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his...
K-9 officer saves 3-year-old boy lost in ‘very remote’ area surrounded by swamps
Sen. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Include LGBTQI+ Community in Federal Data Collection