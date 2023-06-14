Teatro Carmen being revitalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Teatro Carmen, a local historical landmark, is getting a facelift. It’s stood in Tucson’s Barrio Viejo since 1915 and has gone through several changes since. Now, Pima County and its project partner, Stratford Artworks, are looking to bring it back to its former glory.

“The plan for this project is to restore the original carmen theater into a 250 to 300-seat performing art space,” said Herb Stratford with Stratford Artworks.

The Carmen was built as a theater but went through many changes over the years.

“Silent movies were screened here,” said Stratford. “There was boxing. There was wrestling. It was an auto garage for a while. Then the Black Elks, the African American Elks Club was here from the mid 30′s to the mid 80′s.”

Since then, it hasn’t been used for much, but it’s always been an important part of Barrio Viejo.

“This neighborhood is about to be named a national historic landmark district because it is the largest existing barrio in the United States and this building is a contributing structure to that nomination.”

This isn’t the first local revitalization by Stratford Artworks.

“My first big project was the Fox Theater over on congress street, and I kind of cut my teeth there and I’ve gone on and I’ve worked on theaters in 20 different states,” said Stratford. “But I didn’t think I was going to get to come back and do another one here in Tucson.”

His job here is to keep things looking like they did in 1915…

“This building had a few bits and pieces of its original life. There’s a tin ceiling. There was the proscenium arch, which is the archway around the opening of the stage. Those things have been stripped down through the years, so we’re preserving what’s here, what we can.”

That goal is shared by Pima County, the current owners of the theater.

“There was a fire at some point that destroyed much of it (the stage), so they tore it down and they built this much smaller concrete block stage house, but the plan is to restore the complete stage,” said Scott O’Mack with Pima County Cultural Resources and Historic Preservation.

The Elks Lounge, next door, will also be revitalized and will become a new restaurant.

The project is expected to cost eight to nine million dollars, with about $4 million being raised by grants so far.

It’s expected to be complete by its 110th birthday in 2025.

