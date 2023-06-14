Tucson lawmaker censured for hiding bibles at state legislature

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Tucson Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton was censured by the Arizona House for hiding bibles that were placed in the House lounge.

She was caught on videotape after security cameras were installed in the lounge when the Bibles began disappearing.

A vote to expel her failed earlier by a 27-31 vote. It takes a two-thirds vote to expel a member.

The censure vote needs only a one-vote majority. It passed 30-28.

After the vote, Stahl Hamilton released a statement to News 13.

“The body has spoken, it’s time to move on. I appreciate my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who voted against excessive punitive measures beyond the turmoil and attacks I’ve weathered the last seven weeks.”

Stahl Hamilton apologized for hiding the Bibles, calling it a “prank” and a “protest.”

During the run-up to the final vote, lawmakers had an opportunity to explain their vote, which took a religious turn.

“I think one of the greatest things we can learn from this experience, and hopefully going forward we can learn things, and that is, that the statement that there should be a separation between church and state was never put into the constitution,” said Barbara Parker, a Republican from District 10. “And should never be stead in a government.”

Religion became the dominant theme as the lawmakers debated first whether to expel Stahl Hamilton for hiding the bibles under cushions and in a refrigerator in the House lounge but did not garner the two-thirds needed for expulsion.

For many, it seems, the second vote to censure was made on religious grounds. “She is hiding bibles, she is placing them under cushions, which to me is desecration because now people are sitting on the holy scriptures that a lot of us revere, and we worship and we use,” said David Marshall, a Republican from District 7 “For me, this is not just a protest.”

Not all Republicans agreed and joined the Democrats saying the language being used to justify the vote to censure was weaponizing the process.

“This is a slippery, slippery, slippery slope in my opinion,” said David Cook, a Republican rancher from Globe. “I do not like public shaming. I don’t like it in schools, I don’t like it in churches and I darn sure don’t like it here as it’s being used as a weapon.”

The statements from the lawmakers were challenged several times on personal grounds, challenging that some members were getting too personal or crossing the line and had to be brought back by the speaker, Republican Ben Toma.

“I would like to remind us all that what we’re debating is the censure of the actions of Representative Stahl Hamilton not religion as a whole,” Toma told the body.

What seemed to have gotten lost in all the debate is the fact Stahl Hamilton, who is an ordained minister herself, had apologized for her actions.

The Democrats believe it should have stopped there. “I have known Stahl Hamilton for many years. She has been a volunteer, she is a mother, she is a minister and she is one of the most character people I know,” said Nancy Gutierrez, a Democrat from Tucson. “This was a protest, I think her apology was plenty.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.