Tucson man pleads guilty to double homicide, will spend rest of life in mental facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man will spend the rest of his life in a mental facility after admitting to killing two people in Tucson in 2021.

On Monday, June 12, Lorenzo Crowder pleaded guilty except insane to fatally shooting 13-year-old Avointae T. Sices and 34-year-old Jamarr Jones. He was immediately sentenced to life in a state facility.

Authorities said Jones died at the scene while Sices died at a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened at a home in the 8000 block of East Sundew Drive, near Pantano and Golf Links in Tucson, on Aug. 5, 2021.

Crowder told investigators he got out of a mental facility, picked up a 9 mm handgun at a store and shot the two victims on the same day.

According to police records, Crowder bought a gun on July 23 but he was placed on hold for a background check until July 29. Shortly afterward, Crowder was put into a mental health facility and released on Aug. 5, the day of the shooting.

Police said Crowder picked up the gun and went to the Circle K on 36th Street and Campbell Avenue, where he fired the gun in the parking lot to test it. According to officers, Crowder then drove to the home, planning to shoot a specific person, and parked outside for about 10 minutes.

Residents of the home told police Crowder knocked on the door. When the person who opened it told Crowder he couldn’t come in, he said, he hit him, pushed him aside and began shooting before he left.

Police said Crowder told them he had schizophrenia, depression, and anxiety and said he hears voices “like he’s possessed.”

