Wildfire burns at least 100 acres in Tombstone

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Woodland Fire in Tombstone has already burned at least 100 acres and could lead to evacuations.

As of 10 a.m., the area of Gleeson Road and Camino San Rafael was in the set status. That means residents should prepare to evacuate due to dangerous conditions.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Gleason Road is closed from mileposts zero to 5.

The CCSO said the fire may have started when a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

According to the APS outage map, at least 1,110 customers are without power.

