Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An unwelcome delivery for some Marana residents still sits unused. The unmistakable Amazon delivery station at Ina and Silverbell roads, with its distinct color scheme, has yet to be put to use.

The delivery station would be where packages arrive and then are dispersed out on vans for that final mile delivery to customers. But the estimated delivery on when the building launches into action is uncertain.

“It was a bit of a shock, said Janell Merchen. She knew someone would build on the land across Silverbell Road from her home. But what took shape last year exceeded her expectations, and not in a good way.

“I didn’t expect that land to be developed with such one, big, massive type of building and corporation,” she said.

“We didn’t know it was going to be a huge, huge Amazon building,” said Alison Cardwell, who also lives in the neighborhood across Silverbell Road from the new building.

She’s waiting to see when the 220,000-square-foot facility will function as an Amazon building.

“It would be really unfortunate if they don’t use it and they built this big, ugly building to block our view of the mountains, but I’m not in any hurry for them to start it open,” she said.

“From a capacity perspective for Amazon, we serve a crucial function in making sure we get items to the southwest region in a timely fashion,” said Christopher Jordan, general manager of the TUS2 Amazon Robotics Facility, which is the large fulfillment center on Kolb Road on Tucson’s southeast side.

“We ship sortable units which is basically any unit that can fit in one of our 24-inch totes,” he said.

Robotics at the fulfillment center allow employees, called associates, to pick items from bins at their height on the carts, which are called drives, and place them in the yellow totes for shipping. This saves associates from walking through aisles of products and bending over or reaching above. The fulfillment center employs 2500 to 3000 employees and can ship a million items in 24 hours. At the peak of covid demand, they had 4400 employees.

“We’re a safe facility, we’re one of the safest facilities in the entire country, and so I think we offer a lot to the community and we offer a lot to those folks who decide to come and join us,” Jordan said.

An Amazon spokesperson did provide a response, but no firm timeline. The statement from spokesperson Zoe Richmond said, The delivery station slated for Marana remains in our plans. While we don’t have a specific launch date to share right now, once we have a better sense of timing, we’ll work with the local community and employment organizations in the area to hire for this facility.”

The Marana delivery station is about a quarter the size of the Tucson fulfillment center, but it’s more than Alison Cardwell wants across the street.

“I would expect more of that in Tucson, not in Marana,” she said but admitted that she uses the online giant. “Yes, and I better get my stuff within hours, being this close after all the inconvenience!”

Some neighbors did say they welcome the light from the facility and the fact that it is being maintained.

