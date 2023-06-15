Advertise
American Red Cross Southern Arizona seeks blood donations heading into the summer

They tend to see a decrease in donations during the summer months.
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -On World Blood Donor Day, the American Red Cross Southern Arizona chapter is seeking blood and platelet donations as the summer months approach.

Last month, the American Red Cross said they saw 26,000 fewer donations across the country, which could stress their blood supply. This comes as they usually see a decline in donations during the summer.

“We do have a decrease in our blood supply and we try to make every effort to recruit people to roll up their sleeves to come out to donate blood,” said Mike Sagara, public information officer for the American Red Cross Southern Arizona.

Sagara said that here in southern Arizona, donations are low because their typical donors are no longer around.

“During the summer months, schools are out. 20% of our blood supply comes from the college students and high school students that are eligible to donate,” said Sagara. “Then of course, families are going on vacation because of the kids are out of school.”

Robert Berg, a collection specialist at the American Red Cross Tucson Foothills donation center, said even though the summer has not yet started, they have already begun to see a decline in people coming in.

“We typically get a little bit of a decline because our usual demographics are going back up north for the summer,” said Berg.

Along with blood donations, they also see a decrease in platelet donations which are critical.

“Platelets are very critical because there are a lot of cancer patients that rely on platelets. Platelets have a shorter shelf life, they need to be used in five days,” said Sagara. “So by the time their donation comes in and they’re tested and processed, the time is running out, and we need to use those platelets, we need to replace them so that we have them available for the hospitals to use.”

But the American Red Cross could soon see more donations as it implements new regulations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding LGBTQ+ individuals on August 7, 2023. In February, the FDA said it would allow gay and bisexual men to donate again, ending a restriction put in place at the height of the aids epidemic.

“The American Red Cross is committed to achieving an inclusive blood donation process that treats all potential donors with equality and respect, and ensures a safe, sufficient blood supply is readily available for patients in need,” said the American Red Cross in a statement.

Sagara said they are in need of all blood types, but O-negative can be given to anyone in an emergency. And for people who are short on time, the whole process takes no more than 30 minutes.

The American Red Cross is also offering some incentives through June 30 to get more people to donate.

For anyone interested in donating blood or platelets, an appointment can be made on the American Red Cross website here.

