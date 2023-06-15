Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Caught on camera: Cement tanker catches fire, explodes in Texas

Fire officials say the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (WFAA) - A cement tanker exploded in Texas after fire officials say its extension boom hit some power lines.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near U.S. Route 75 in Richardson, Texas. The city’s fire department says the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, helicopter video showed it explode.

The truck operator got out safely, and officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the blaze.

Power was knocked out to about 1,200 customers in the area, due to the downed power line, but has since been restored.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Crowder admitted to killing Jamarr Jones, 34, and Avointae T. Sices, 13, in Tucson in...
Tucson man pleads guilty to double homicide, will spend rest of life in mental facility
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple...
Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Wildfire burns at least 100 acres in Tombstone.
UPDATE: Crews make progress fighting Tombstone wildfire
They each face 16 charges for attempting to shoot a middle school student in the head.
3 teenagers accused of trying to kill a student aboard a school bus

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb
Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian...
Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’
City officials react after more than 40 migrants bused to Los Angeles
Wildfire smoke blankets parts of Midwest as severe storms strike South