CBP seizes approximately 294,200 pills at Nogales port of entry.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized approximately 294,200 fentanyl pills at the Nogales port of entry on Tuesday, June 13.

CBP officers and the K9 team also found 9.45 lbs of fentanyl powder, 1.20 lbs of pink-colored fentanyl powder, and 4.60 lbs of cocaine.

The narcotics were hidden in the cargo area of an SUV, according to CBP.

