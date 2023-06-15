Documents: Douglas arson suspect has violent history, doesn’t like women or gays in leadership roles at churches

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal court documents paint Eric Ridenour, the suspect in the Douglas church fires, as a man with a violent criminal history who doesn’t like women or gay men preaching.

Authorities have said Ridenour set fires at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas on May 22, 2023. Both buildings were extensively damaged.

Ridenour was set to be in federal court in Tucson on Thursday, June 15. Prosecutors are asking that he be held in custody, calling him a “danger to the community.”

Investigators said Ridenour and his wife once attended a church in Bisbee but were asked to leave over their beliefs.

The pastor of that church told investigators Ridenour believed women should not be in any “position of authority in the church.”

One of Ridenour’s neighbors told investigators Ridenour “didn’t like gays, didn’t like politicians, and didn’t like women in general leading the church.” That same neighbor said Ridenour believed the Bible prohibited women and gay people from preaching.

According to the court documents, Ridenour went to St. Stephen’s in 2021 to ask about women and gays serving in the church.

Investigators said the St. Stephen’s pastor is openly gay and that Ridenour said he would not attend the church because of that.

The pastor of First Presbyterian is a woman, according to the investigation.

The pastors of both burned churches told investigators their “parishioners are terrified of additional danger to their community” due to Ridenour.

The pastors said they and other faith leaders in the area are worried about what will happen if Ridenour is released.

According to federal documents, Ridenour was convicted of criminal damage involving a domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend.

Ridenour allegedly kicked a door down during a fight with the woman.

He was also arrested for allegedly threatening to beat up an ex-wife’s fiance and pouring sugar into the gas tank of another ex-girlfriend.

