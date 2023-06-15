Finger Rock Wash construction to extend into August

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Finger Rock Wash has undergone two years of construction to keep the area safe from monsoon flooding. Now, that work is going to last a little longer.

Pima County announced they will be extending their construction project until August after discovering water mains along East Skyline Drive, directly coinciding with the monsoon’s heaviest rain.

“They want to restore that aged infrastructure,” program manager for the Pima County Regional Flood Control District Joseph Cuffari said. “Again, that way they don’t have to go back in there during a pipeline break or anything like that.”

Don Burgess has lived near the wash for over 40 years and has recently been living right next door to construction. He says the added wait doesn’t mean much compared to the long-term results.

“Would I like for it to have been faster? Of course, because I get tired of having to drive up all the way around but I know it has to be done and it has to take the time it needs to do it right,” said Burgess.

The county said they have a plan in place to protect workers and the project in case of extreme flooding.

“Pima County Flood Control does have rain-gauge sensors in the area so contractors are able to see when storms are coming or when water may be coming through that wash so they can remove their vehicles and any debris that’s in there,” Cuffari said.

The construction could take longer if weather issues occur.

Along with adding culverts and fixing water infrastructure, the county is in the process of purchasing homes to create more draining for runoff from the foothills. The homes already purchased will be demolished at the end of the monsoon.

