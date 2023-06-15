Fire crews contain the Reeves Fire east of Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews have now stopped forward progress on a wildfire just east of Tombstone.

According to Tiffany Davila, Public Affairs Officer with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, crews have full containment of the fire. Still, they will remain on the scene to patrol for and put out any hotspots as needed.

“We just want residents to understand that it’s very dry, any spark can cause a fast-moving wildfire,” Davila said. That is why it’s so important you take extra precautions when working outdoors.”

The Reeves fire burned a total of 88 acres.

According to APS, at one point, more than one thousand people were without electricity as they de-energized power lines due to the threat from the fire.

However, Power has since been restored.

Davila said fire crews launched its air attack and single-engine air tankers to help put out the flames.

For much of Wednesday, June 14th, the Gleeson Road and Camino San Rafael area was placed in the “set” status. This means people living nearby were told to be ready to evacuate.

Mary Musih is a long-time resident of Tombstone.

She said she knows the risk wildfires pose to her town but never expected one to break out so close to her house.

“I came home and the flames were billowing and it was out of control,” Musih said. “The fire people weren’t here yet.”

Musih tells 13 News if the wind were blowing in another direction, the situation could have been much worse.

“Fortunately for us, it went to the north instead of the west,” Musih said. “They did do a line of fire so it wouldn’t to the east and they got it out. We are very grateful, very fortunate. Everybody was on pins and needles, I got a lot of calls.”

Musih said going forward, she will have an evacuation bag ready. She is now encouraging everyone to consider having a plan and bag ready to go.

“We are going to stay packed because we never know if it’s going to jump up again,” Musih said.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Bureau of Land Management helped contain the fire.

Davila said this is an important reminder to be extra cautious during this wildfire season.

“Now down south, we just have the accumulation of fire fuels, we have grass on top of grass, some of it is chest to waist high,” Davila said. “Once the temperatures start to warm up, which they have. We are almost to summer, and that grass in that fine fuel bed will dry out very quickly, very fast, any ignition source into that fine fuel bed will move very rapidly and have the potential to spread very quickly.”

Officials want to remind people living in the area and across southern Arizona about the importance of staying prepared and ready, especially during this wildfire season.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

