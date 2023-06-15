FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry and breezy start to Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Highs will flirt with the 100° mark through the rest of the workweek, with the hottest temperatures arriving for Father’s Day (sorry, Dads!). Skies stay dry for the start of Monsoon with afternoon breeziness each day. Gusty winds and low relative humidity combine for a Red Flag Warning east of Tucson Thursday from Noon through 7 PM. With higher gusts expected Friday, more fire headlines are likely. Stay tuned!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 102.°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

