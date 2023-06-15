Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple...
Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects
Lorenzo Crowder admitted to killing Jamarr Jones, 34, and Avointae T. Sices, 13, in Tucson in...
Tucson man pleads guilty to double homicide, will spend rest of life in mental facility
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when.
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when
They each face 16 charges for attempting to shoot a middle school student in the head.
3 teenagers accused of trying to kill a student aboard a school bus

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers endorse updating COVID vaccines to target latest omicron strain
A 45-year-old man in Belgium faked his own death and then arrived at his funeral in a...
Man fakes his own death to see who truly cared for him, surprises funeral guests by showing up in helicopter
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act