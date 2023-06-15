Man convicted of raping, killing Tucson girl now a free man

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man convicted of rape and murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter in Tucson nearly three decades ago is a free man.

On Thursday, June 15, Barry Lee Jones appeared in a Pima County courtroom to plead guilty to an amended count of second-degree murder.

The judge vacated Jones’ original conviction and sentence. Jones, who has maintained his innocence, was then ordered to be released after serving more than 25 years in prison.

“After almost 30 years on death row for a crime he did not commit, Barry Jones is finally coming home,” said federal public defender Cary Sandman, whose office has represented Barry Jones for more than 20 years. “Mr. Jones spent nearly three decades on Arizona’s death row despite compelling evidence that he was innocent of charges that he had fatally assaulted Rachel Gray.”

Jones has been in custody since May 1994, when Rachel Yvonne Gray died at a local hospital. One year later, Jones was convicted of first-degree murder, sexual assault and child abuse.

Authorities said Rachel died due to an abdominal organ infection caused by blunt force trauma that had been inflicted the day before her death.

Prosecutors accused Jones of doing nothing to help the girl as her condition worsened and lied to his concerned friends, telling them she’d been examined by paramedics. After the girl died, Prosecutors alleged that Jones drove her and her mother to the hospital and left.

In 2021, an appeals judge ruled Jones’ attorneys did not present medical evidence that the injuries could have been inflicted days before her death, instead of her final hours, when she was under his care.

That is why Jones was granted a chance to change his plea to guilty, admitting that he didn’t seek medical help for Rachel.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office confirmed that Jones was able to change his plea because “subsequent re-examination of the evidence does not support a finding of proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Barry Lee Jones caused the injury of (the victim).”

After Thursday’s hearing, Jones was transported to the Pima County Adult Detention Center to finish up paperwork so he could be released.

The judge said since Jones spent more than 25 years in prison, the normal sentence for a second-degree murder conviction, he will not have to do any community supervision when released.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Arizona Attorney General and the Pima County Attorney for taking a fresh look at Mr. Jones’s case and acknowledging he had never received a fair trial, just as the federal district court and the Ninth Circuit had previously found. We hope that Barry can enjoy the rest of his life in peace surrounded by his family and friends,” said Mr. Sandman. While in prison, Jones was found guilty of several disciplinary infractions. Those offenses include three counts of weapon possession along with one count each of tattooing and disobeying orders.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover released the following statement after the hearing:

“These are some of the most difficult decisions we face as prosecutors, trying to balance the rule of the law and in this case holding someone accountable for the death of an innocent 4-year-old child. What’s also important is having the courage to re-evaluate these cases thoroughly, while staying true to our responsibility of charging them accordingly with what is right in the eyes of the law. To that end Mr. Jones has been held more than accountable.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.