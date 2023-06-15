MPD: Burglary suspect arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department arrested a suspect for breaking into five different vehicles in the Gladden Farm community last night, June 13.

The MPD identified the suspect as 18-year-old Isaac Raymon Bastian-Goltz. He was arrested and is facing a third-degree burglary charge.

The Marana Police also obtained video of the suspect attempting to break into a car. However, the car was locked.

