MPD: Burglary suspect arrested

The MPD identified the suspect as 18-year-old Isaac Raymon Bastian-Goltz.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department arrested a suspect for breaking into five different vehicles in the Gladden Farm community last night, June 13.

The MPD identified the suspect as 18-year-old Isaac Raymon Bastian-Goltz. He was arrested and is facing a third-degree burglary charge.

The Marana Police also obtained video of the suspect attempting to break into a car. However, the car was locked.

