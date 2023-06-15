Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Neighborhood steps up to care for dog whose owner was hit by car while walking him

Generous neighbors in one Ohio community are stepping up to care for a dog whose owner is in the hospital. (Source: WXIX)
By Payton Marshall and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Generous neighbors in one Ohio community are stepping up to care for a dog whose owner is in the hospital.

Patrick Beach, 63, was walking his dog Sherlock on Sunday evening when Beach was hit by a car. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains sedated in the ICU, neighbors said.

Immediately following the collision, Sherlock took off and was nowhere to be found.

After first responders tended to Beach and left the scene, residents of the Oakley neighborhood in Cincinnati jumped into action to try to find the dog.

After two days of searching, Sherlock was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

“Oh my God, I cried,” Oakley resident Lee Caldwell said. “I am so grateful that he was found. I was so worried.”

Another neighbor, Taylor Suggs, said he was worried something bad had happened to Sherlock.

“We found him this [Tuesday] afternoon, and it made all of our days,” Suggs said. “It really just brought home the fact that we all love living here.”

Fortunately, the dog was found before anything bad happened to him; he was found by railroad tracks.

Now, neighbors are rotating taking care of Sherlock, including feeding and housing him, while Beach remains in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple...
Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects
Lorenzo Crowder admitted to killing Jamarr Jones, 34, and Avointae T. Sices, 13, in Tucson in...
Tucson man pleads guilty to double homicide, will spend rest of life in mental facility
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when.
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when
They each face 16 charges for attempting to shoot a middle school student in the head.
3 teenagers accused of trying to kill a student aboard a school bus

Latest News

FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses...
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time
How to boost your savings account
Expert advice to help boost your savings account
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers consider changing COVID vaccine to target latest omicron strain
Each year, free sandbags are made available at locations across southern Arizona.
LIST: Free sandbags available throughout southern Arizona