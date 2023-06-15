Teen killed in OHV crash west of Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (13 News) - A 16-year-old died after being ejected from an off-highway vehicle on a private dirt road west of Sahuarita on Wednesday, June 14.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened when the side-by-side OHV, which was being driven by a 15-year-old boy, struck a deer in the area near the 10100 block of West McGee Ranch Road and rolled over.

The 16-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

This is the second crash in just over a week involving young drivers and off-road vehicles in the region. An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving an ATV driven by her 15-year-old sister in Amado, Arizona, on June 6.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

