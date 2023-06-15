Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Watch: Suspect breaks into North Scottsdale home with housesitter inside

An intruder, possibly armed, broke into a north Scottsdale home earlier this month and the housesitter was still inside.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alert on a Valley couple’s Ring camera shows someone broke into their home and was walking through the house with what appears to be a gun while they were on vacation in Europe. Inside the north Scottsdale home was their housesitter.

The homeowners immediately called their housesitter and told her a man was inside the home. It happened around 1 a.m. on June 4 off 104th Street near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Scottsdale police say they still haven’t found the suspect. Addy Mower has watched the home for several years but had no idea someone was in the house for a couple of minutes. She credits the owners’ dogs for scaring this person off and keeping her safe.

In the video, you can see a man holding what appears to be a gun, walking down the hallway toward Mower’s room. “Luckily, the door was open, so the dogs saw him approaching and ran at him,’ she said. As the man runs from the dogs, that’s when Mower gets a phone call from the owner. “She was like, ‘someone is in the house. I don’t know too much details. We saw the footage, lock yourself in the room we are calling the cops,’” Mower said. “I was in shock. I couldn’t answer for a second but once I realized I was like, oh my gosh I need to hide.”

A group of teenagers is in custody after they allegedly broke into a newly built home and caused damage while parting. (Source: Arizona's Family)

Addy says at this point, she didn’t know what to do. She wasn’t sure if he was still inside. “I got up out of the bed, locked the door and sat in the corner of the room and was peeking through the window to check when cops were getting there,” she said.

Luckily within minutes, Scottsdale Police officers showed up. They searched the house and neighborhood but never found the person. While Mower is shaken up, she says the outcome could have been much different if it weren’t for the dogs. “I bought them all treats last week just as a thank you because if they weren’t there he would have pursued the room and I don’t know what I would have done if he walked in with a gun,” she said.

Police say they are still investigating this and have assigned a detective to the case. Addy says they don’t think any valuables were taken, but they did rummage through one of the guest bedrooms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Crowder admitted to killing Jamarr Jones, 34, and Avointae T. Sices, 13, in Tucson in...
Tucson man pleads guilty to double homicide, will spend rest of life in mental facility
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says surveillance video shows two women taking multiple...
Pima County detectives ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
They each face 16 charges for attempting to shoot a middle school student in the head.
3 teenagers accused of trying to kill a student aboard a school bus
Wildfire burns at least 100 acres in Tombstone.
UPDATE: Crews make progress fighting Tombstone wildfire

Latest News

COVID vaccine booster
FDA advisory panel to consider updated COVID-19 vaccine booster
New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of US-South Korea military drills
This undated photo provided by Nevada State Police shows Florence Charleston, left, holding one...
Remains found stuffed in garment bag 45 years ago in rural Nevada ID’d as Ohio woman
Lightning strikes near downtown Tucson.
Danger in the desert strikes during the monsoon