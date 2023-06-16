Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas died Friday morning after a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month.

Grayson Boggs had permanent brain damage and was in a coma. He stayed in intensive care for several weeks before being taken off a ventilator this week.

A post made by his family to Boggs’ GoFundMe on Friday said the following: “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong.”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, died from injuries caused by the same lightning strike last month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man convicted for killing Tucson girl is now a free man
Man convicted of raping, killing Tucson girl now a free man
A 16-year-old passenger died after being ejected from an off-highway vehicle that struck and...
Teen killed in OHV crash west of Sahuarita
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when.
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when
Eric Ridenour has been accused of setting fire to two churches in Douglas, Arizona, on May 22,...
UPDATE: Douglas arson suspect to remain in custody
Terrayne Newsome admitted to fatally shooting Felix Alexandrew Pichardo in Tucson in July 2021.
Tucson teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting

Latest News

FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
Greek coast guard defends actions as up to 500 migrants feared dead in shipwreck
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa high court refuses to unblock strict ban on most abortions
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Jury resumes deliberating in trial of gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous...
New dinosaur species discovered on English island