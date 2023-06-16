Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Crews working to contain wildfire near Sonoita

Crews working to contain wildfire near Sonoita
Crews working to contain wildfire near Sonoita(Green Valley Fire)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are responding to a wildfire north of Sonoita.

Rincon Valley Fire says the Oak Fire is near Highway 83 near milepost 42 and the highway is closed at Sahuarita Road.

Green Valley Fire says the fire is highly visible from Green Valley and crews are aggressively working to contain the fire.

According to the Southwest Coordination Center, the fire has already burned at least 300 acres.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man convicted for killing Tucson girl is now a free man
Man convicted of raping, killing Tucson girl now a free man
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when.
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when
A 16-year-old passenger died after being ejected from an off-highway vehicle that struck and...
Teen killed in OHV crash west of Sahuarita
Terrayne Newsome admitted to fatally shooting Felix Alexandrew Pichardo in Tucson in July 2021.
Tucson teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting
Eric Ridenour has been accused of setting fire to two churches in Douglas, Arizona, on May 22,...
UPDATE: Douglas arson suspect to remain in custody

Latest News

Arizona's Family news chopper spotted several law enforcement vehicles.
Tucson man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Valencia Road
Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Valencia Road
Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Valencia Road
Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Valencia Road
University of Arizona selected to host Defense Department pilot program