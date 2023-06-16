Crews working to contain wildfire near Sonoita

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are responding to a wildfire north of Sonoita.

Rincon Valley Fire says the Oak Fire is near Highway 83 near milepost 42 and the highway is closed at Sahuarita Road.

Green Valley Fire says the fire is highly visible from Green Valley and crews are aggressively working to contain the fire.

According to the Southwest Coordination Center, the fire has already burned at least 300 acres.

