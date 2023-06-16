Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Deadly crash partially shuts down Interstate 10 near Sacaton

Troopers confirmed at least one person died, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Sacaton on Thursday evening. Troopers confirmed at least one person died, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The victim hasn’t been identified. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a car smashed into the back of a semi-truck.

All drivers must exit near Nelson Road and expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are also delayed from an earlier crash, DPS says. For all traffic conditions, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man convicted for killing Tucson girl is now a free man
Man convicted of raping, killing Tucson girl now a free man
A 16-year-old passenger died after being ejected from an off-highway vehicle that struck and...
Teen killed in OHV crash west of Sahuarita
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when.
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when
Eric Ridenour has been accused of setting fire to two churches in Douglas, Arizona, on May 22,...
UPDATE: Douglas arson suspect to remain in custody
Terrayne Newsome admitted to fatally shooting Felix Alexandrew Pichardo in Tucson in July 2021.
Tucson teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the...
6 found dead at scene of house fire, shooting in Tennessee, officials say
With the start of Monsoon 2023, people can expect to see flooding, thunderstorms, and...
Dangers of monsoon dust storms: what you need to know
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptist Convention expelling churches with female pastors, how this impacts the Southern Baptist community
The Indian Child Welfare Act was passed in 1978 after a high number of Native children were...
Arizonans react to Supreme Court’s ruling on the Indian Child Welfare Act