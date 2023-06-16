Deadly crash partially shuts down Interstate 10 near Sacaton

SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Sacaton on Thursday evening. Troopers confirmed at least one person died, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The victim hasn’t been identified. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a car smashed into the back of a semi-truck.

All drivers must exit near Nelson Road and expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are also delayed from an earlier crash, DPS says. For all traffic conditions, click here.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is now CLOSED due to a crash at milepost 180.



All traffic must exit at milepost 175.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/qDpP5uKt07 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 16, 2023

