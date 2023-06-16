FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gusty winds and low relative humidity combine for a Red Flag Warning east of Tucson Friday from Noon through 7 PM. Blowing dust will be a concern as well, especially along the I-10 corridor. This has allowed the “Oak Fire” to form this afternoon on the Eastern slopes of the Santa Rita Mountains near Green Valley. Tucson’s first triple-digit streak of the year should kick in Friday, continuing through next workweek. Skies stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°. Windy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 103°. Breezy

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 102°. Windy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102°. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.