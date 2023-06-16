Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Game-worn Arizona football jerseys get 2nd life in apparel made by students

Arizona football jerseys find new life
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new class at the University of Arizona is taking old football jerseys and transforming them into clothes and other items.

The class is through the university’s fashion school. It’s something that has been in the works for a couple of years, but now some results are coming in.

There are thousands of jerseys that sit in a warehouse in Tucson when athletes at the UA are finished with them.

It starts with an idea and a jersey. Then the students design a product that gets shipped to a manufacturer in Los Angeles. If the manufacturer likes it then it gets made into an actual product.

Things like hoodies, bags, and jackets are just some of the examples that students have been making.

School officials say it’s a great way for students to not just design something, but also work directly with a manufacturer to see their product get completed.

“These are not elves that come out every night and make the garments. This is not Cinderella; we don’t have a fairy godmother,” said Elizabeth Heuisler, assistant professor of practice at the UA Fashion Industry Science and Technology School. “It’s a process, it needs to be thought out very carefully because it’s expensive to make things and you can’t afford to make mistakes along the way. So everything has to be documented. So they do the whole process.”

This fall, students will be at games selling their products. And since the jerseys used are actually game-worn they’re very limited so be on the lookout for them at Arizona football games.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man convicted for killing Tucson girl is now a free man
Man convicted of raping, killing Tucson girl now a free man
A 16-year-old passenger died after being ejected from an off-highway vehicle that struck and...
Teen killed in OHV crash west of Sahuarita
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when.
Amazon will use its Marana delivery station but won’t say when
Eric Ridenour has been accused of setting fire to two churches in Douglas, Arizona, on May 22,...
UPDATE: Douglas arson suspect to remain in custody
Terrayne Newsome admitted to fatally shooting Felix Alexandrew Pichardo in Tucson in July 2021.
Tucson teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting

Latest News

Still On The Sideline
Not Alone
That Bond, So Strong
The Arizona Wildcats were eliminated from the Fayetteville Regional after a 9-3 loss to Santa...
Arizona exits NCAA baseball tournament winless in regional