Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The search is on for a vehicle the Pima County Sheriff’s Office says hit a pedestrian Thursday night about 11:30 p.m., June 15, and then left the scene.

PCSO says the crash happened in the area of Valencia Road and Mark Road.

Deputies say 29-year-old Kevin Baughman was walking in the middle of Valencia Road while wearing dark clothing when he was hit.

He did not survive his injuries.

PCSO says witnesses observed an SUV brake hard before hitting Kevin.

The vehicle then took off.

It is described as an early 2000s GMC Yukon that will be missing a rear passenger side tail light and will have damage to a rear window and the plastic trim around the window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

