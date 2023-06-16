Advertise
Southern Baptist Convention expelling churches with female pastors, how this impacts the Southern Baptist community

If you break that rule, you’re no longer in friendly cooperation with the church.
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Southern Baptist Convention expelled five churches for being led by women. Two were overwhelmingly voted out at SBC’s annual convention in New Orleans after they had tried to appeal their expulsions.

Pastor Ed Eddingfield at First Southern Baptist Church Tucson said Southern Baptist has always believed the role of pastor is to be reserved for men. If you break that rule, you’re no longer in friendly cooperation with the church.

“The truth is we have believed this for hundreds of years as has the church globally for thousands of years, really since the first century when the church was instituted. It has really never been challenged until pretty recently,” said Eddingfield.

Karen Seat, Distinguished Head of the Department of Religious Studies and Classics at the University of Arizona, said questions about women’s ministry roles have been circulating for years within the Southern Baptist Convention.

“There was a movement in the 1970s, sort of a biblical feminist movement, that some Southern Baptist women embraced and really supported women’s ordination. There was a conservative resurgence in 1979 that kind of pushed back against it. They passed the resolution in 1984 saying women should not be ordained. That’s against our reading of scripture,” said Seat.

In 2000, Southern Baptist also made headlines when they updated their confessional documentation to explicitly state the role of pastor is to be reserved for men.

Eddingfield said it’s laid out clearly in the scripture.

“They went back to the bible. They reaffirmed this is what the bible says. They reaffirmed that in 1984 they reaffirmed it in 2000, they reaffirmed it again this year,” said Eddingfield.

All Baptist churches are independent, so the convention can’t tell them what to do, but it can decide which churches are in good standing.

That’s what happened this week when Saddleback Church, one of the largest congregations in the U.S. and the second-largest in the Southern Baptist Convention was expelled for having a female pastor.

It’s not the first church to get expelled for having a woman pastor, but Rick Warren has had a national presence since he gave invocation at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2008. He’s been a big name for a while in American public life,” said Seat.

If you’re wondering how this impacts you, Eddingfield said it won’t much.

“From the person in the pews perspective, it means almost nothing to them. It challenges some of the missionary sending and things like that financially and it obviously costs something, but we believe pleasing God is the ultimate goal. Pleasing God is much more important than trying to appease people or bring in money,” said Eddingfield.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

