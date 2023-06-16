Advertise
Tanna’s Botannas offers munchies with a Mexican twist

Taste This Tucson: Behind the creative minds of Tanna's Botannas
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson business is gaining a reputation as the “ultimate munchie spot.

At Tanna’s Botanas, you can find a variety of popular candies with a Mexican twist.

So much goes into the process, but sweet and spicy never tasted so good.

If you’re someone who is adventurous and enjoys exploring new flavors, this is the place you’ll want to visit this summer.


Puro Ice, as the name implies, is the perfect way to cool down with flavors like watermelon, lime, horchata, cherry-pickle, and the fan favorite mangoñada.(13 News)

Tanna Cole keeps customers coming back with her gift of making your favorite candies with a twist - mixing familiar flavors with spices imported from Mexico.

“Gushers are the best seller for sure,” Cole said. “And then our Puro Ice is really really top sellers because we’re in Tucson and it’s hot.”

Puro Ice, as the name implies, is the perfect way to cool you down as we approach the 100s in Tucson with flavors like watermelon, lime, horchata, cherry-pickle, and the fan favorite mangoñada.

“I was going to school to be a physical education teacher at Flowing Wells,” Cole said. “I was coaching middle-school boys’ soccer when I first started.”

She made the spiced candies to celebrate the team’s wins.

“And then I’ve decided to post it on Instagram and it kind of blew up,” she said. “I stopped coaching, I stopped going to college.”

Business was booming just months before the pandemic and everyone was spending so much time on their phones, it was the perfect place to post, share and promote her product. The business took off from the comfort of her home.

“Cars were coming to the house, stopping. That’s when I kinda knew, ‘OK. This is just makes more sense than me being a teacher.’ I love what I’m doing. It doesn’t really feel like a job, so I stuck with it and here we are now.”

With the help of her fiancé and staff, Cole is able to bring a familiar environment that many of us are looking for.

“When you go to Mexico there’s tienditas, there’s markets everywhere, and that’s kind of what I wanted to bring to Tucson,” she said.

Now with multiple Tucson locations and many businesses asking for weekly orders, the hustle doesn’t stop. There’s so much more to come for Tanna’s Botannas.

Locations and hours:

  • 4426 S. Sixth Avenue (Wed.-Sun., 1 p.m.-8 p.m.)
  • 954 W. Prince Road (Wed.-Sun., 1 p.m.-8 p.m.)
  • 314 E. Sixth Street (Wed.-Sun., 12 p.m.-6 p.m.)

