Tucson police arrest woman for stealing packages and drug possession

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Police arrested a woman they say was stealing packages from people’s front porches.

Tucson Police officers were dispatched to a fight at an apartment complex at 2000 E. Roger Road on Thursday, June 15. The caller reported a woman was caught stealing packages from several residents’ doorsteps and fighting with staff.

Staff members and package delivery drivers had been alerted by residents that there was a woman with purple hair taking packages from people’s doorsteps. When officers arrived, they contacted staff along with the female suspect, who was seated near the front office.

TPD says the female had stolen five packages from the doorsteps of several apartments and had opened a few of them.

The police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales, facing charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers located just under five grams of meth.

She was also booked on two arrest warrants and is currently in Pima County Jail.

The residents and delivery drivers reported the suspicious activity, which helped staff and police identify the suspect and return the stolen packages. At least one of the victims also used their doorbell cameras to ID the suspect, according to police.

Police advise people to, if possible, have packages delivered to a secure location (PO box) or, in this case, ask that their packages be dropped off at the complex’s office.

