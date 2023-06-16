Tucson teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson teen has pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting from two years ago.

Terrayne Newsome was in court early Thursday, June 15, and pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge.

The 17-year-old Newsome had been facing a charge of first-degree murder for the June 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Felix Alexandrew Pichardo.

Newsome, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, faces seven to 21 years when he is sentenced on Friday, Aug. 18. KOLD chose to identify Newsome because he was charged as an adult.

Authorities said Pichardo got into a fight with Newsome prior to the shooting.

