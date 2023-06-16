Advertise
University of Arizona selected to host Defense Department pilot program

(Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona is one of four universities picked to host a pilot program with the Department of Defense.

The Defense Civilian Training Corps program is designed to prepare college students for civilian careers with the Defense Department in acquisitions – acquiring, implementing and supporting new systems, supplies and services.

The program will provide students with tuition and fees reimbursement, a $2,000 monthly living stipend, paid summer internship with the Department of Defense and employment with the department upon graduation.

Arizona was chosen along with Purdue University, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The two-year pilot program will consist of approximately 80 students set to graduate in spring 2025 across the four universities.

The Department of Defense announced the launch of the Defense Civilian Training Corps this week.

“DCTC (the Defense Civilian Training Corps) will complement other workforce initiatives, while finding and developing the acquisition talent pipeline that is mission-driven on day one to increase the DOD’s lethality, readiness and modernization as an enduring advantage over U.S. competitors,” Tanya Skeen, acting assistant secretary of defense for acquisition, said in a statement.

Professor Larry Head of the University of Arizona says undergraduate students across all majors can apply, but those studying business, engineering, finance, public policy and computer science will find the most opportunity to apply their schoolwork to the program.

He said the training corps program will teach students about the structure of Department of Defense and military services, the different processes of acquisition used by the Department of Defense, techniques for project cost estimation and management, technology evaluation, and protected technologies vital to national security.

“The University of Arizona has a very diverse student population, and we want to make sure that they have access to all kinds of career opportunities,” he said. “This program is a really unique opportunity for students to serve our country in our national security and defense, without being in the military.”

Students will also earn their own government security clearance.

