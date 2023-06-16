Update: Detective looks to Tucson to solve the “Trunk Lady” cold case

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Who killed the trunk lady?

13 News is continuing to follow a cold case out of Florida with Tucson ties.

A woman murdered 53 years ago has finally been identified and now the Saint Petersburg Police Department is working to solve the crime.

The department calls it its oldest and most infamous cold case victim.

And they used new technology and investigative methods to help fill in this critical piece of the puzzle.

Now they’re working to create a timeline that goes all the way back to the late 60′s.

She was simply known as the trunk lady and now she has a name.

Sylvia June Atherton, a 41-year-old wife and mother of 5, was strangled to death with a Western-style bolo tie in 1969.

Her body was wrapped in a large plastic bag, stuffed in a black steamer trunk, and dumped in a field by two men behind a restaurant.

St. Petersburg Cold Case Detective Wally Pavelski discovered clues that led to her identity -- a strand of hair and skin.

Pavelski said, “I was able to find some original samples from the medical examiner.”

They finally got Sylvia’s DNA to ID her and that began the journey back in time with Tucson as a critical focal point.

Pavelski said, “Through research, through the media’s help, through genealogy research, we’ve located the majority of the family members.”

The detective has been building a timeline retracing their steps through the years to pull the gaps together.

“We’re assuming she was with family members. There’s a disconnect between the time she left Tucson and the time she may or may not have arrived in Florida. So unfortunately, we’re missing an important piece of the timeline right now,” explained Pavelski.

He discovered Sylvia married Stuart Brown in 1966.

She left the Tucson area in ‘69 with Stuart and three children for a trip to Chicago.

5-year-old Kimberly Anne Brown

Adult son Gary Sullivan

Adult daughter Donna and husband David Lindhurst

She left two of her kids, 9-year-old Sylllen and her 11-year-old brother, with their father from a previous marriage in Tucson.

Stuart died 30 years later in Las Vegas, but there’s no mention of a wife in his court records or a divorce.

Detective Pavelski is still trying to find two of the children who left for Chicago with Sylvia, who may be able to fill in the gaps.

Pavelski said, “That’s what we need help with right now. If anybody has any recollection of why she would have been down in Florida. That’s what we’d like to know and who she was with that at least points us in the right direction.”

Cold cases in general are very difficult to crack, but Detective Pavelski tells 13 News he’s determined to solve this one.

He’s hoping anyone with credible information and evidence will call him at the Saint Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-4823.

