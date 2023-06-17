Arizona State Transportation Board approves 2024-2028 five-year program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona State Transportation Board approved a five-year program for FY 2024- FY 2028 on Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said $9 billion from local, state and federal sources will fund several projects. The 2024 fiscal year starts on July 1, 2023.

Garin Groff, an ADOT spokesperson, said $2.6 billion will be going towards pavements and bridges. “This winter, we had a lot of highway sections that took a real beating because the winter was just so harsh,” said Groff. “So you’ll be seeing a lot of pavement improvement projects like I-40, I-17 and US 93. We’ve also added some funding for public input to re-pave sections of 269 and the Pine Top Lake area.”

He said over $1 billion will be used for one of the biggest expansion projects on the I-10 between Chandler and Casa Grande to do away with traffic bottlenecks cause by a four-lane highway. ”ADOT has plans to widen that into a six-lane highway over the next several years starting later this year by replacing the Gila River bridges,” he said.

Replacement of the bridges is set to begin by the end of 2023, but it’s unclear how long the project could take to be completed. Another project at the top of the list is the expansion of US 93 between Wickenburg to Kingman. ADOT said most of the road is a four-lane highway, meaning two lanes in each direction, but there are still several segments that have one lane on each side.

ADOT said this plan will focus on widening three different sections: Dolan Springs (3.5 miles), Big Jim Wash (4.5 miles) and immediately northwest of Wickenburg (3 miles). ADOT said after these sections are completed, there will still be more areas on the highway to widen. However, those are not part of the five-year program.

“There’s going to be a lot for drivers to look forward to, whether it’s more lanes or better pavement conditions,” said Groffa.

