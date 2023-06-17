Aspen Fire left lasting effects that can be seen 20 years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Aspen Fire left a lasting mark. Twenty years later, not only are scars still visible, but the support for being “firewise” remains strong.

“I knew it was in for a big change, that’s for sure,” said Graham Davies, area manager for the Ski Valley complex.

That big change began when the human-caused Aspen Fire started on June 17th, 2003, and burned almost 85,000 acres and destroyed more than 300 buildings. As Summerhaven rebuilt, Davies witnessed a new attitude there.

“I think the community is more aware of fire and the dangers of fire,” he said.

“I mean it changed the mountain, but it changed it, kind of like in a good way,” said Jenni Zimmerman, a broker for Mt. Lemmon Realty who is rooted in the community.

She said that homeowners are more proactive about avoiding fire danger.

“We’re more involved with the forest service than I think we ever were. We have our Mount Lemmon Homeowners Association and Forest Service actually comes up to the meeting,” she explained.

“I think the Aspen Fire offered an opportunity for really the Summerhaven community to recognize the need to become fire wise,” said Starr Farrell, a spokesperson for the Coronado National Forest.

After the Aspen Fire tore through the community of Summerhaven, not only are homeowners more likely to keep the spaces around their cabins clean, but the Forest Service also provides constant reminders and guidance on how to prevent losses of that kind of scale two decades ago.

“Our prevention team works with that community and works with visitors to really try to get the message out there on why it’s so important to open up the area around your house so that you have that protected area where fire just can’t come up as quickly onto your building,” she said.

“I think we’re all moved on and we’re ready to just keep the mountain clean,” Zimmerman said.

And they’re always watching.

“It’s always a concern, especially when you have a dry and windy day,” Davies said.

The Forest Service is reminding people that fireworks and other pyrotechnics are illegal. No fire restrictions are in place, but that can change as conditions are evaluated weekly.

