Biden to take aerial tour of I-95 damage in Philadelphia

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a trip to Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the reconstruction efforts on Interstate 95 on Saturday following an aerial tour of the damage.

While in Philadelphia Saturday, Biden will take an aerial tour of I-95 and be briefed on the emergency repair and current reconstruction efforts, according to CNN. He is expected to then make remarks on his administration’s efforts to aid in the reconstruction.

A section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway was destroyed last weekend when the driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp, the Associated Press reported. The tanker truck was flipped on its side and caught fire.

AP reported Biden is in Philadelphia for his first major political rally since announcing his reelection campaign, appearing alongside union members to speak about his economic agenda.

Family members remembered the truck driver who was killed in the I-95 bridge collapse. (WPVI, MOODY FAMILY, CNN)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Police arrest two suspects in Tucson homicide
The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
36-year-old Melissa Ann Vales
Man convicted for killing Tucson girl is now a free man
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and windy
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
