FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and windy

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Happy Saturday!

Sunny skies this morning in southern Arizona and temperatures will warm quickly. Mid-June average high temperature in Tucson is 102 degrees and we will see our daytime highs near average across the area today.

Expect hot and dry conditions today, and we will see gusty wind as well. Expect Southwest to westerly winds today, with gusts exceeding 40 MPH at times. The wind, along with the seasonally hot and dry conditions will be a perfect combination for high fire danger! Please be fire wise when out and about this weekend. High clouds will be building today and tomorrow as the Monsoon High in Mexico continues to push to the North. No rain is expected over the next several days, but conditions continue to build to welcome in Monsoon moisture.

TODAY...Mostly sunny. High of 100. South wind around 10 mph increasing to west with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. High of 102. South wind around 10 mphincreasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. High of100. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to30 mph in the afternoon.

TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. High of 100

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.