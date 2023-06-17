Advertise
Oak Fire near Sonoita burns more than 5,500 acres

The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.t.
The Oak Fire, located north of Sonoita, Arizona, has burned more than 5,500 acres.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oak Fire north of Sonoita has burned more than 5,500 acres, according to the Coronado National Forest.

The fire, which started at 1 p.m., Friday, June 16, has forced the complete closure of SR 83 from Santa Rita Road to East Sahuarita Road.

The two main detours to get to Sonoita from Tucson are:

  • Interstate 19 south to Nogales and then SR 82 north to Sonita. The 101-mile drive is at least 1 hour and 45 minutes.
  • Interstate 10 east to SR 90, SR 90 south to SR 82 and SR 82 west to Sonita. The 85-mile drive is at least 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The drive from Tucson to Sonoita, if SR 83 were open, is only 50 miles and 53 minutes long.

There are no evacuations as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

There was a bit of good news. Coronado NF said winds began to die down Friday night and crews were “making progress on securing containment lines.”

Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout the evening and even more crews will arrive Saturday morning,

Coronado ND said teams from the Bureau of Land Management Fire, Arizona Department of Forestry, Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, Rincon Valley Fire District, Patagonia Fire Dept and Corona De Tucson Fire District are battling the blaze. More than nine engines, four crews, and multiple planes were used.

High winds not only helped the fire spread Friday but also prevented crews from using helicopters.

